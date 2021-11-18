Jamie Chung has said her fertility is a “tender topic”.

The 38-year-old actress welcomed twins with her husband Bryan Greenberg just a few weeks ago, after she previously decided to freeze her eggs in 2019 because she was unsure when she would be able to have children.

And now, Jamie has told fans on Instagram a little bit about her “unique” fertility journey, as she thanked her doctors for helping her parenting dream come true.

She wrote alongside a picture of herself with one of her babies: “Every fertility journey is unique, it’s a tender topic. This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf. Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey. (sic)”

In 2019, Jamie revealed she was having her eggs frozen as she admitted she was "unsure" when she would start a family.

She said: “Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval.

“I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful.

“I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok. (sic)"

The former reality star - who shot to fame on 'The Real World: San Diego' in 2004 - added that she wanted to share her fertility journey to help others understand the process.

She said: “I’ve been documenting my journey to freezing my eggs because I too have a ton of questions about this process.

“How you feel on the day to day basis, the overall process and which injections suck major balls. Everyone is different and everyone’s process will be different but I hope that sharing my journey will help answer some of those questions."