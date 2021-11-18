Nick Cannon is a “different human being” when it comes to parenting his daughters.

The 41-year-old star has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, four, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, four months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen, also four months, with Alyssa Scott, and has said parenting his daughters is much harder than taking care of his sons.

Speaking to 71-year-old Don Johnson on his eponymous daytime show, ‘Nick Cannon’, he said: "As a dad who has some daughters too, I need some advice in that space as well. You're looking at me like I'm in for it."

And Don – who is father to Dakota, 32, Jesse, 38, Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15 – replied: "Brother, you are in for it. I have four boys and two girls. I'm more scared of the girls than any of the boys."

To which Nick then said: "I say the same thing. Think about having daughters, they control you. You're wrapped around their fingers. My boys ... they're fun, we can wrestle. Soon as my daughter comes into the room, I'm a different human being."

Nick’s comments come after he recently embarked on a celibacy journey at the suggestion of his therapist.

And the ‘Masked Singer’ star said last week he’s been “doing really well” so far.

He said: "I've done this practice before, just to show that I'm not controlled by an emotion, I'm not addicted to certain things. [I’ve] actually been doing really well. Sometimes, you just gotta take a break because you know too much of anything can ruin the process."

And when asked if he thinks he’ll have any more children, Nick said it was difficult to say because he’s currently single.

He explained: "This is always a difficult question ... and this is probably the issue of when you're in an unorthodox situation. Unlike being in a marriage [where] it's really controlled and you can really understand like, 'Alright, we got about this amount of time and we gonna have kids up to this point,' so you can kinda monitor it. But when you're a single individual, I don't know if I'll fall in love in five years. I don't know if I'll fall in love tomorrow.

"I don't know what life brings so for me to be like, 'No I'm done!' and then, you know, I'm walking down the aisle in 2025. You never know. I'm a hopeless romantic. I love companionship."