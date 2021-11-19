Paris Hilton invited Britney Spears to her wedding, but the singer was too “emotional” to attend.

The ‘Simple Life’ alum tied the knot with Carter Reum last week in front of a star-studded guest list that included Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Richie, Paula Abdul, Demi Lovato, Billy Idol, and Emma Roberts.

And although Paris’ good friend Britney was missing from the crowd, sources have told Page Six that the ‘Toxic’ singer did receive an invite.

Britney was invited to the closing event of the three-day celebration on Saturday (13.11.21) which included dinner from Angelini Osteria and a bash at the estate of Paris’ late grandfather in Bel-Air.

The sources also confirmed Britney’s decision not to attend the bash had nothing to do with Paris, as the pair – who frequently hit the scene together in the 2000s – are still friends and have no bad blood between them.

Instead, insiders claim Britney was simply too “emotional” to attend, as she was freed from her conservatorship after 13 years on Friday (12.11.21) and was still trying to process the good news.

A source told Page Six: “She’s emotional. She needs some time to get used to her new way of living. She is adjusting to her new existence.”

Paris and Carter married at the Hilton estate in Bel Air on the Thursday (11.11.21), and on Friday, the pair held a bash on Santa Monica Pier with a neon-theme and Diplo spinning the decks.

On the day Paris officially tied the knot with the businessman, she wore four different designer gowns, two by Oscar De La Renta, one by Galia Lahav and on by Pamella Roland, throughout the day.

According to reports, Paris' parents Kathy and Rick Hilton were among the first guests to arrive at the picturesque venue, with her brother Conrad Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards following close behind.

The nuptials were filmed for the star's new 13-part Peacock docuseries, 'Paris in Love'.