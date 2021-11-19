Kaia Gerber has reportedly split from Jacob Elordi.

The 20-year-old model had been romancing the ‘Euphoria’ actor for over a year, but a source has told People magazine the couple have called it quits.

Their split comes less than two months after Kaia and Jacob, 24, made their red-carpet couple debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kaia said earlier this year she was grateful to have a "safe and steady relationship" with Jacob.

Speaking about her relationship, she shared: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

And the beauty even got acting tips from the ‘Kissing Booth’ actor ahead of her acting debut in ‘American Horror Story’.

When asked about the advice her boyfriend has given her, she said: "He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, 'Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"

Kaia and Jacob went public with their romance last November, and soon after it was claimed Kaia’s famous parents – Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – approved of their relationship.

An insider said: "Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together. It’s obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together ... Jacob and Kaia rarely leave Malibu and instead enjoy the beach, go hiking and meet up with friends for dinner."