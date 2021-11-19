Billie Eilish is set to host and perform on 'Saturday Night Live' next month.

The 19-year-old pop superstar will take on presenting duties and be the musical guest on the December 11 episode of the late-night sketch show.

The rather excited Grammy-winner reacted on Instagram: “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on december 11th!! see you then!! (sic)"

Billie made her 'SNL' debut in 2019 with a rendition of 'bad guy' alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas.

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021, Paul Rudd, was also confirmed to be hosting on December 18, when Charli XCX will be performing.

Meanwhile, it was just revealed that Billie and Finneas have penned music for Disney and Pixar's 'Turning Red'.

The famous siblings - whose James Bond theme 'No Time To Die' just went platinum in the UK - have written three songs for the forthcoming animated film's fictional boyband, 4 Town.

The first song, 'Nobody Like U', features in the latest trailer for the flick, which is slated for release on March 11, 2022.

The movie's producer, Lindsey Collins, said: “When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas – back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYs – we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse.

“We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”

The film follows 13-year-old Mei and her obsession with the boy band and is set in the early 2000s.

Director Domee Shi said: “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of.

"Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age.

"The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of a way of bringing girls and their besties together.

"Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

The voice cast includes Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh as Mei and her mother Ming, respectively.