Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says she and Prince Harry are "just happy" living in California.

The couple moved to Los Angeles in March 2020 after announcing they were stepping back down as senior members of the royal family, and the 40-year-old duchess - who has two kids Archie, two, and five-month-old Lilibet, with the 37-year-old prince - admitted they enjoy spending "a lot of time at home" as a family.

She said: "We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great.

"But we're just happy."

But Meghan hasn't been getting much sleep lately, as the former actress and Harry's daughter is teething.

She explained: "She's a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in. Any moms will understand that.

"They might be the best sleeper in the world, and the moment that that's happening, you have so much sympathy for them.

"So yeah, I've been up most of the night."

The duchess admitted Archie is a huge fan of being an older sibling to Lili.

She said: "He loves being a big brother. I think it's just, everyone tells you - well, someone told H and I, 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.'

"Suddenly we realised, 'Oh, right.' Everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along.

"So I think they have this moment of, 'Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.' "

Meghan also spoke about her younger years, admitting she used to have to climb into a car she owned via the boot because the key stopped working.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "[The car] had a life of its own. I had this very, very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point they key stopped working on the driver's side so you couldn't get yourself in through the door.

"After auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and open the trunk and climb, pull it shut behind me and climb over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro. It was not ideal!"