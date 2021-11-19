Spotify has officially launched a new lyrics feature.

The music streaming service will now allow users on both the paid and free versions of its site to look up the lyrics to their favourite songs without leaving the app.

Spotify previously only offered the feature in a limited selection of countries, but it was announced on Thursday (18.11.21) that the feature will be rolled out globally.

The lyrics themselves are provided by Musixmatch, which claims to offer lyrics for “over 8 million” titles, and will be accessible on every platform where Spotify has an app – including iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

As well as using the lyrics to sing along yourself, there’s also a social element which allows you to share lyrics to social media. Spotify says the feature will be available across the “majority” of its music library.

Meanwhile, Spotify recently launched Blend playlists, which merge the music you listen to with the tracks most loved by your friends.

Spotify Blend has been in beta testing since June, and began officially rolling out to all users in August.

The feature allows users to choose friends to “blend” their musical tastes with, and then constructs personalised playlists based on the songs that make up both users’ favourites.

When two users create a blended playlist, they also receive what’s known as a “taste match score,” which grades how similar or unique their listening preferences are, as compared with those of their other friends.