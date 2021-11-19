Apple employees will return to offices on February 1.

Employees of the tech giant have not yet returned to their offices following the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has now been confirmed they’ll start heading back in February next year as part of a hybrid work pilot.

The Information was the first to report the news following an email sent to employees by CEO Tim Cook, when it was claimed the hybrid scheme will allow office employees to work remotely for four weeks a year.

The company had previously offered two weeks of remote work per year but added two more weeks to give “more opportunity to travel, be closer to your loved ones, or simply shake up your routines”.

The pilot will start workers at one or two days in the office, and then in March, workers will come to the office to work on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Tim Cook first announced the hybrid work model in June, when the company was planning a September return to offices that was moved back to October, then January, and now, to February.

By contrast, Facebook – now known as Meta – gave employees the option to continue working remotely or commit to working in the office around 50 percent of the time, while Google suggested office workers could work from home indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Microsoft previously announced they will require anyone entering a one of their offices in the US to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.