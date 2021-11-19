Jennifer Lawrence went "full radio contest winner" when she met Ariana Grande.

The 31-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney - was left starstruck by her 'Don't Look Up' co-star and couldn't contain her excitement when they met for the first time.

During a Q&A for BAFTA voters earlier this week, the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress gushed: "She can't make bad music.

"I've since reflected on my behaviour with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner."

And Jennifer admitted she knows she didn't act particularly cool around the 28-year-old singer.

She added: "I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down.

"I've just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?'"

Director Adam McKay poked fun at Jennifer's fangirling ways towards Ariana.

He quipped: "She didn't like you."

This isn't the first time Jennifer has shared her excitement over other celebrities, as earlier this year, she was thrilled by reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had rekindled their relationship, 17 years after they first ended their romance.

She gushed at the time: "Breaking f****** news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now.

"I'm so excited."

Meanwhile, Ariana is no stranger to feeling starstruck as the 'thank u, next' hitmaker previously shared a video of herself in floods of tears after meeting 'Dumb and Dumber' star Jim Carrey.

And recently, Kelly Clarkson unearthed tweets from 2013 when she had discovered a video of Ariana, then 19, singing.

Her fellow 'Voice' coach had written back at the time: "omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily.(sic)"