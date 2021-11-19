Hailey Bieber fears the Met Gala is "cursed" for her.

The 24-year-old model has attended fashion's biggest night six times and although nothing bad has happened to her while she's been at the style extravaganza, she suffered painful injuries hours afterwards so began to worry that the same thing would keep occurring.

Speaking to guest host Yvonne Orji on Friday's (19.11.21) 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: “The first time I ever went to the Met, the morning after, I twisted my ankle and broke my foot. It was a whole thing.

“I was 18, so this was a long time ago. But then the year after, 365 days to the day, because it was midnight of the Met Gala, I broke the same foot. But, the bone next to the one I broke the year before.

"So I had this whole thing in my head where I was like, the night of the Met Gala or the 24 hours within the Met Gala are cursed for me.”

Fortunately, Hailey - who married Justin Bieber three years ago - has survived her four subsequent Met Galas unscathed.

She added: “It happened the two times and it hasn’t happened since, knock on wood."

Elsewhere on the show, the model admitted she thinks it is "really important" for couples to have therapy before embarking on a lasting commitment.

Discussing relationship red flags, Hailey disagreed with Yvonne's belief that someone having not "been to therapy" should be a warning sign, pointing out it is something that is not "always accessible to every person".

However, she added: "Some people can't afford it and some people don't have access to it so I think that's really unfortunate.

"I would say that if you are in a really serious relationship with someone or you're engaged or you think you're heading towards being married, I think getting into therapy is something that's really important."

And Hailey - who had an on/off relationship with the 'Yummy' singer from 2016 before they reconciled months before tying the knot - joked the host had it in for her when the topic of whether or not someone "never having been in a relationship before" could be a red flag came up.

She quipped: "My first serious relationship was with the person I'm married to now, so I think you're coming for me."