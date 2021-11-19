Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, impersonated a cat and claimed to have "healing powers" while pranking members of the public.

The 40-year-old former actress agreed to take part in a popular segment of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' which involved her wearing an earpiece and doing whatever the host told her while interacting with "unsuspecting" traders on the Warner Bros. Lot.

Ellen told viewers: “I sent Meghan out to do some shopping. She wore an earpiece and had to say and do everything I told her do.”

The skit began with Meghan’s ‘executive assistant’ - really a writer from the daytime show named Alison - asking the vendors to let her “shop normally” and not a member of the royal family.

Meghan's first stop was to crystal sellers, asking “Can I touch things? Watch me Pawama,” before she shouted “good energy” and held the stones to her head, following Ellen’s request, along with popping a squat to bemused faces.

The ‘Suits’ star told market sellers: “I have healing powers. Can you feel my powers?”

The next stop was to a hot sauce seller, where Meghan - who has Archie, two, and Lili, five months, with husband Prince Harry - was instructed to ask the stall manager to “Let mommy taste some.”

Ellen then pushed the duchess to try something really spicy by requesting “something real hot".

Calling Harry her "boo", Meghan also declared: “Mommy wants some heat."

The skit ended with Meghan doing her best feline impersonation, putting on kitty ears and singing: “I’m a kitten, Meow. meow, meow” to a woman selling cookies.

Eventually, the comedy came to a crescendo and Ellen allowed her to reveal all about her bizarre behaviour.

The street vendors were then invited into the studio for the sit-down interview with the duchess, who told them "the cookies were delicious, so is the hot sauce - love the crystals!" from the stage.

During the interview, she shared more insights into their personal lives, such as the royal couple’s attempt at Halloween costumes and anecdotes from her early days trying to make it in Hollywood.

About a spooky night with Harry, his cousin Princess Eugenie, 31, and her now-husband Jack Brookbank, 35, she told Ellen: "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."