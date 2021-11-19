Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Revlon's new Reign On perfume.

The 'Savage' hitmaker is a spokesperson for the cosmetics brand and stars in the ad for their latest scent, which she has described as "fresh and flirty".

In the promo clip, the 26-year-old rap megastar says: “Be ambitious. Speak truth. Trust yourself. Break rules. Make history. I’m here to Reign On.”

In a statement about the fruity fragrance with notes of lemon confit, bamboo leaves, and jasmine petals, Megan said: "Revlon’s Reign On is the perfect fragrance for all my Hot Girls.

“It is fresh and flirty.”

The 'WAP' star previously shared how she hopes her Revlon brand ambassador appointment will show her fans that it is most important to be themselves.

She said: "I'm probably not the typical cookie-cutter artist or person. I do what I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it, and collaborating with Revlon makes me feel good because I know there are girls out there who are looking at me like, 'Oh my gosh, Megan is doing so many big things and she didn't have to change herself or compromise her brand to be successful.'"

Megan has been using Revlon since she was young, after her grandmother bought her an eyeshadow palette from the brand.

She said: "Shout out to my grandma - otherwise I wouldn't know what I'm doing."

And she believes her values align with the global beauty company.

She added: "Their [Revlon] whole slogan, to live bold - that's me. I get to bring my flavour to Revlon's existing flavour."