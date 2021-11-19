Kim Kardashian West sends Khloe Kardashian ideas for her Good American collections.

The 37-year-old reality star founded the apparel line with Emma Grede in 2016, who is also the founding partner of Kim's lucrative shapewear brand, SKIMS.

And Khloe has revealed her 41-year-old sister often gives suggestions and is "really good" at advising her on business matters.

Speaking to the December 2021 / January 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan UK - of which she is the cover star - the reality star said: "I feel like I've had Good American for so much longer than five years, but at the same time, I feel like we're just getting started."

She added of her sibling's input: "We definitely give each other advice and opinions. Kim will send me ideas of things I should do for new collections ... She's really good at giving advice."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently revealed she turned down "lucrative deals" because they didn't match her ethos for Good American.

The businesswoman has always stayed true to the company's goal of promoting inclusivity.

She explained: "We never did otherwise. With so many retail partners, we walked away from lucrative deals because they weren't willing to carry the full-size range. "That wouldn't be what we signed up for. It would be us getting a cash grab, and that just wasn't why we started.

"We didn't need another denim brand in the world. We needed inclusivity. We needed people to feel represented."

The TV star wasn't actually looking to start the company, but she stumbled up the idea after her mom, Kris Jenner, introduced her to Emma.

She added: "I wasn't necessarily searching for this - Good American found me. My partner, Emma, and I met through my mom.

"We started having a conversation about clothes and how I felt excluded my whole life. I've fluctuated. At my largest, I was a 14 or 16 — which, by the way, is totally standard in the US.

"I always felt excluded from my own family — not by them. On shopping trips, I couldn't shop where they shopped. I'd be indirectly told by brands that their clothes weren't for me because they didn't produce a dress in my size."

The December 2021 / January 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale from 23rd November and you can read the interview with Khloe here: http://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/khloe-kardashian-interview.