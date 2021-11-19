Blake Shelton was "absolutely slayed" by Gwen Stefani's wedding vows.

The couple tied the knot in July and had been asked by their friend Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, to compose their own vows, and while the country singer expressed his feelings in a song, 'We Can Reach the Stars', he was bowled over by the deeply personal message from the 52-year-old star, who had spent weeks writing her speech.

Blake recalled: "She took that really hard, took it to heart and talked about it all the time. She was like, "Oh my God, I'm still working on it.'"

When it came to their wedding day, the 45-year-old star understood why she had taken so long and he was overcome with emotion at the way she had included his deceased family members.

He added to People magazine: "The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost.

"She didn't make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been.

"Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I've kind of gotten calloused. I guess I'm not because that absolutely slayed me. It's hard to even remember what else she even said. I'll never forget that feeling."

The 'Voice' coach admitted his song - which he co-wrote with Craig Wiseman - shocked Gwen just as much because she knows he doesn't write very much any more.

He said: "For me, writing songs is like going to the dentist sometimes. So the fact that I did that, I think it was a complete shock to her."