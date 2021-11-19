Jason Reitman previously "shied away" from directing a 'Ghostbusters' movie.

The 44-year-old filmmaker has followed in the footsteps of his father by getting behind the camera for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' but revealed that he was reluctant to tackle the franchise beforehand.

Jason told The Guardian newspaper: "My dad had always hinted about me directing a 'Ghostbusters' movie, but I shied away from it, the way young people shy away from their own parents' legacy. I think I had to learn how to stand on my own feet."

Jason and Ivan – who directed the first two 'Ghostbusters' films - worked closely together on the new movie and the former was delighted that things have come full circle after his experiences with his father, who produces the latest flick.

The 'Up in the Air' director explained: "You gotta remember, when growing up, I would sit next to my dad (when he was making a movie), so there was something already pretty natural and familiar about us sitting next to one another at the monitor.

"And this was lovely because I had the world's foremost 'Ghostbusters' expert sitting next to me and the person I trust the most on earth. No kid wants to take notes from their parents in general, but never does a director have someone they trust as much as I trust my dad, somebody who's just looking out for them – and that made me feel incredibly safe."

Jason admits that he was pleased that his father has allowed the 'Ghostbusters' franchise to evolve – despite nostalgic touches such as original cast members like Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver returning for the new flick.

He said: "My father was way more flexible with the idea of 'Ghostbusters' evolving, and I was the archaeologist, wanting to stay true to the last detail. My dad was like: 'You know, it's not scripture!'

"And I'd be saying: 'This is text! We cannot change a single thing!'"

Ivan is very proud of the new movie and believes Jason has combined his filmmaking ability with the storytelling of the 'Ghostbusters' franchise.

The 75-year-old director said: "This movie is a lovely combination of our two sensibilities. It has the style of what Jason has developed in his directorial life, couple with the fantastical storytelling that represents the original 'Ghostbusters'. I'm just delighted to be involved."