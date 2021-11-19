Sarah Ferguson says Queen Elizabeth is "doing well".

The 62-year-old author - who was previously married to the monarch's son Prince Andrew - feels "lucky" to be involved in the life of such an "extraordinary woman" and reassured well-wishers that the 95-year-old royal is coping following recent health issues that have kept her out of public engagements.

Speaking to Paris Match magazine, Sarah said: “She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman.”

Despite being divorced, Sarah and Andrew - who are parents to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - still live together in Windsor, and the 'Her Heart For a Compass' writer admitted their split was the "hardest thing she's ever been through" because "she's not the type to give up".

She added: "Andrew and I have managed to preserve our friendship and the duty that was ours. As I often say, we prioritise the three Cs: communication, compromise and compassion."

The queen - whose husband Prince Philip died earlier this year aged 99 - carried out an in-person engagement with General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17.11.21), her first since October 19.

And earlier this week, her eldest son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, insisted his mother was feeling "alright", while carrying out an engagement during his and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's tour of Jordan.

Charles - who celebrated his own birthday on Sunday (14.11.21) - said: "She's alright thank you very much. Once you get to 95 it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

The prince had laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London last weekend after she was forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday service due to a back injury.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."