Sir Rod Stewart is "praying" someone makes his biopic.

The 76-year-old singer - who has Sarah, 58, from a teenage relationship, Kimberly, 42, and Sean, 41, with first wife Alana, Ruby, 34, with Kelly Emberg, Renee, 29, and Liam, 27, with second wife Rachel Hunter, and Alastair, 15, and Aiden, 10, with current spouse Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart - would love to see his life story turned into a movie and even thinks it's a project his kids could get involved in.

He said: "Well, I’m praying someone will make a biopic. There’s been rumours, but nothing yet. My two sons could play the younger me. They haven’t got the hair, but nowadays the wigs look very normal. Look at Elton’s barnet!"

Rod and Sir Elton John have had a friendly rivalry for decades and despite taking public swipes at one another over the years, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker was left most embarrassed in the 1970s when his Christmas gift to his pal appeared "stingy" when compared to what he received from the 'Rocket Man' singer.

Asked his favourite attempt Elton has made to embarrass him, he told The Guardian newspaper: "Some of them were very public, but the one where he showed me up the most was in private.

"We used to live 20 minutes from each other in Berkshire, so for Christmas I bought him a pop-up fridge from Harrods. You pressed a button and there’d be steam and lights and a bottle of champagne. It cost me £600; a lot of money in the 70s.

"We swapped presents and he said: 'Oh very nice, dear, thank you.' He gave me a Rembrandt painting!

"I’ve never felt so stingy. He’s eternally the most generous person I’ve ever known.

"I’m not sure what the best one I’ve done on 'her' is … he’s usually got one over on me. I can’t bear it."

Although the pair are still friends, they don't speak directly to one another any more.

Rod admitted: "We communicate through the press now, but we love each other. That’s what counts."