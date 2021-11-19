Jeannie Mai doesn't want to know the gender of her unborn baby.

The 42-year-old star is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy but decided to wait until the tot is born to find out if she has a son or daughter because there is no bigger surprise in life.

Guest hosting 'Entertainment Tonight' alongside Nischelle Turner, she explained: "I don't want to because I realised, Nischelle, how many surprises do you actually have in life? This is the ultimate one."

And the 'Real' host insisted not knowing the gender doesn't have any impact on her preparations for her impending birth.

She added: "I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband. So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."

Jeannie broke the news of her pregnancy back in September on 'The Real' and it was important for her to be open about her "life transformation".

She said: "We've been going strong for eight seasons, and for the first seven seasons I kept telling the ladies, 'I will never have a baby.' So I always listened from that angle. [So] to go through a whole life transformation because of a relationship and because of growth and evolution, I'm learning this in real time."

Falling in love with Jeezy - who has three children from previous relationships - helped Jeannie realise she wanted to have children, after previously vowing not to have kids.

She said: "I absolutely think meeting somebody with such a maturity and such a beautiful vision on life... meeting somebody where you could actually learn what a healthy relationship looks like, things grew from that soil"

Jeannie previously admitted having a baby "scared" her because she worried about her ability to keep them safe, having endured sexual abuse herself as a child.

She said: “It still scares me whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them.”