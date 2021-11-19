Kristen Stewart doesn’t “give a s***” if she wins an Oscar for ‘Spencer’

The 31-year-old actress is not fazed by the speculation she might pick up an Academy Award for her interpretation of the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s movie.

She told Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast: “I don’t give a s***."

However, Kristen is thankful people are talking about the movie because she loves to "connect" with others and thinks it is a shame that so many other "incredible" performances and films go largely unnoticed.

She added: "The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence — what we’re looking at, what we care about.

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

The movie centres on the Princess of Wales spending Christmas 1991 at the royal estate of Sandringham with her estranged husband Prince Charles and their children Prince William and Prince Harry, along with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

Kristen’s performance has received widespread acclaim, including from those who knew the princess - who died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris, age 36 - such as Diana's former body guard, Ken Wharfe.

Ken - who served as Princess Diana’s personal bodyguard between 1989 to 1993 - said recently: “Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her. She managed to perfect her mannerisms.”

Kristen previously claimed she felt “lingering energy” of the late princess in her when she made the movie.

She said: “I don’t know if I believe in anything. I don’t believe in ghosts, but I don’t not believe in ghosts. I believe in a lingering energy. I took her in, whether or not it was my idea of her or there was some actual literal remnant of her.”