Battlefield 2042's day one patch has addressed a number of bugs.

EA Dice has revealed that the new patch will fix a variety of gremlins including rubber banding and stuttering.

The update fixes issues that were identified before the game entered early access and does not address issues raised from the player feedback over the past week.

The developers have said that two additional updates will be arriving in the next 30 days, with the first including more bug fixes found in the opening week of early access and the next will be "a larger and more substantial update".

It is likely that that will showcase what EA Dice has planned for some of the broader gameplay issues players are seeing with regards to balancing.

The first patch is aimed at reducing the amount of times enemies are seen rubber banding or teleporting, which is usually seen during the later part of All-Out Warfare rounds.

The new update should reduce stuttering on the Breakaway map, as destroyed Silos should no longer have a negative impact on server performance.

The patch also fixes an issue that made allies names display incorrectly, as well as updating Falck's animation in the End of Round sequence.

There is a handful of other smaller fixes that are featured in the patch notes, but gamers can expect a slightly smoother experience with today's patch with bigger updates arriving in the coming weeks.