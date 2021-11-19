Benedict Cumberbatch was "embarrassed" when he met Radiohead.

The 45-year-old actor asked the band to watch him in a London production of 'Hamlet' in 2015 after the group's producer, Nigel Godrich, had met him after the show, but on the night Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood were in the audience, the Oscar-winning star didn't think he'd given a "great performance" so felt uncomfortable when they came backstage.

And Benedict admitted the two rock stars behaved just as "weirdly".

He said: "Jonny and Thom came one night and afterwards we talked backstage. I was really nervous because it hadn’t been a great performance, so I was looking at the ground all embarrassed.

"But so were they – and Thom was muttering: ‘Yeah, we’re really big 'Sherlock' fans…’ There was all this shifting around, all looking at our shoelaces. It was so weird!”

Benedict recently worked on 'The Electric Life of Louis Wain' and although he doesn't share any scenes with Nick Cave, who plays author H.G. Wells in the movie, he was on set when the rocker shot his first scene and admitted he "worships" the Australian musician.

He told NME.com: “He’s the coolest man in the world. I worship him. Nick came up to me afterwards and asked ‘Is this alriiiiight? I don’t really know what I’m doinggg.’ I just told him to be himself. He’s Nick Cave in the film. He’s saying H.G. Wells’ words but it’s Nick Cave really.”

As a huge music fan, the 'Doctor Strange' star would love to appear in a rock biopic, but he admitted it's an unlikely prospect.

He said: “There are some rock stars I’d like to play. But I don’t think it’ll happen and I’m not going to say who. You’ll have to guess."

And Benedict ruled out the chances of a Radiohead biopic.

He said: “Oh I don’t think they want their lives made into a film. It would be quite a weird film, love them as I do. No not at the moment, but you know, we’ll see. Watch this space.”