Bethesda have revealed that an update for Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be arriving soon.

A member of the development team revealed on Discord that they are working on fixes for issues that are impacting on PS4 players.

A Bethesda team member said: "We are aware of the 0kb error some PS4 players are experiencing as well as the ‘black screen’ issue.

"The team has been working on a fix for these (it’s taking a little longer than we’d like) and hopes to have them resolved as soon as we can."

The move follows recent reports that players who downloaded mods encountered an issue when they were faced with a black screen, which modders claimed that the game was loading modifications too fast.

The issues were outlined in a Reddit thread from gamer JosephRussell97, who explained: “It was a bit inconsistent, and worse for some reason when using Alternate Start. After some digging through my papyrus logs, I theorised that what was happening was the script was running faster than it used to.

"This meant that when the player loaded the game, Inigo’s esp was detected, so the game tried to grab his reference to put into the alias. However, as the script was running so fast, Inigo’s reference hadn’t had time to load, so the script was attempting to fill the alias with a NULL, causing a crash."

Some users were able to fix this problem by adding a short delay that allows the game to check if mods are running correctly, with a more official fix now appearing to be on the way.