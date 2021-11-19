Xbox boss Phil Spencer has called for the "legal emulation" of older games.

The Xbox chief has voiced his belief that older titles should be preserved and hopes that the gaming industry can work on "legal emulation" to promote this.

Spencer believes that the gaming industry should prioritise the preservation of older games and highlighted how the TV, film and music industries preserve older content.

He told Axios: "My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we’d work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game.

"I think in the end, if we said, ‘Hey, anybody should be able to buy any game, or own any game and continue to play.' That seems like a great North Star for us as an industry."

Spencer's remarks come just days after Xbox added more than 70 new backward-compatible games to its library. This means that numerous titles from the original Xbox console - as well as the Xbox 360 - are once again available to play on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.

Spencer also revealed that he does not want any "exploitive" NFTs in the world of Xbox.

He explained: "I don’t think it necessitates that every NFT game is exploitive. I just think we’re kind of in that journey of people figuring it out. And I can understand that early on you see a lot of things that probably are not things you want to have in your store.

"I think anything that we looked at in our storefront that we said is exploitive would be something that we would, you know, take action on. We don’t want that kind of content."