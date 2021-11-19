Drew Barrymore “dips in and out” of using dating apps.

The 46-year-old actress is currently single, and has said that while she finds it “hard” to look for love on dating apps, she does like to spend time on them occasionally.

Speaking to Gayle King and her ‘CBS Mornings’ co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson on her eponymously titled talk show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she said: “[It’s] so hard on dating apps. I feel like I'm always swiping left because they are too young [or] I don't know who they are.

“I dip in and out [of using them]. Every once in a while, and then I, like, freak out and jump off."

Elsewhere in their conversation, Gayle said she would only consider joining a dating app if she knew she could do so discreetly.

She said: "If I could do it and people wouldn't know it was me, I would do it ... I wish I was brave enough to do it, I do. I prefer to meet somebody through a friend of a friend of friend or you meet somebody somewhere.

"But I believe that there's a lot of nice, single people out and we're like ... ships passing through the night, just going past each other.”

Meanwhile, Drew opened up about her use of dating apps last year, when she said she got stood up after arranging to meet someone.

She said at the time: "I did terribly. I got stood up and I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like 'You should try it, you will do great.'

"I definitely had a lot of fun with it. I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that so I thought online dating might fasciate that desire."