Scarlett Johansson has been in a “baby bliss bubble” for the past few months.

The ‘Black Widow’ star gave birth to her son Cosmo in August, and has said she feels “very fortunate” to have been able to take plenty of time away from work to be with her new arrival for the past three months.

She said: "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble.'"

Scarlett – who has her son with her husband Colin Jost – also joked her seven-year-old daughter Rose, whom she has with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, isn’t interested in being a big sister.

She quipped to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "She's seven, so she's very busy, she's kind of like, 'Oh yeah, he's cute. So, all this happened,' [just] non-stop talk.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the 36-year-old actress and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star are “madly in love” with their son.

A source said: "They are very private but elated over the baby. They are both so happy and madly in love with the baby.

“They wanted this child who will fit right into their lives since they already have her daughter. They are an awesome couple, both talented, smart and clever. They will be the best parents."

And Colin recently joked his mother was unimpressed when she learned he and Scarlett had named their child Cosmo.

He said: "My family is very supportive always. My mum, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing?

"She would call us, after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo ...' And she'd be like, 'And, now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’

“She was like 'Oh okay, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an ‘I’ so that could also be an option. Maybe you call him Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.’ ”

Thankfully, the 39-year-old comedian’s mother eventually warmed up to the name after meeting more people with connections to the unusual moniker.

Colin added: "So then, she would call, and she would say, 'I met someone - they said their uncle's name is Cosmo, so it is okay.' And I was like, 'It's locked in.’ ”