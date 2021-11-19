Cardi B has “never been happier” in her relationship with her husband, Offset.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker gushed over the Migos rapper as she said their marriage has “never been stronger” following their “challenges” last year which saw Cardi file for divorce before she retracted the paperwork.

Cardi – who has daughter Kulture, three, and a two-month-old son whose name has not yet been made public with Offset – told E!’s ‘Daily Pop’: "We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better. I feel like I've never been happier.

“I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The 'I have your back, you have my back.' It's never been stronger."

The 29-year-old rapper’s comments come after she also said this week that Offset is a very “hands-on” father to their two children.

She said: "He is definitely hands-on. Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore.’ ”

Meanwhile, the ‘I Like It’ rapper admitted last year she had filed for divorce from Offset in order to “teach him a lesson”, as she described their marital issues as “regular relationship” drama.

She said at the time: "If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n**** a f****** lesson and f****** file for divorce, I could do that. It's my life. I'm not getting no f****** abuse.

“If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a n**** what I don't like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing.”

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017.