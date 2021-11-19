Scarlett Johansson believes her ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit against Disney has made a “positive impact” on Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actress recently settled her legal dispute with Disney over the release of the Marvel movie, after she filed papers in July to sue them for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings as she claimed their decision to release the movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.

And Scarlett has now said she hopes that her experience has made a positive change for the lives of other “artists and creatives” in the future.

She said: “I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood."

The actress also said she doesn’t have any ill will toward Disney, and is already working with them on other projects.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family.

“[I’m] already in the thick of it on some other projects that we're working on. I get to continue to dream over there.”

Scarlett was confirmed to have settled her lawsuit in October, and although the terms of her agreement with Disney have not been disclosed, the actress has vowed to continue working with the company for "years to come".

She said in a statement: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”