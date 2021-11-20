Camila Cabello is leaning on her “huge support system” following her split from Shawn Mendes.

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker and the 23-year-old singer announced this week they have chosen to separate after two years together.

And sources have said that while it has been “really hard” for Camila to deal with, she has plenty of support around her.

An insider told E! News: “The relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends.

“It was really hard for a few days, but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

The source also claimed Camila and Shawn are “still in communication and want to be friends” and added that it “was not a bad breakup at all”.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the couple’s romance simply “fizzled out”.

They said: "It just wasn't a relationship that can move forward at this point. It seems the romance just fizzled."

Camila, 24, and the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker told their fans about their split on Wednesday (17.11.21) in a joint statement on their social media accounts.

They said: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The breakup will have no doubt come as a surprise to their fans as, over the lockdown period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawn shared how he and the ‘Havana’ hitmaker grew closer.

Speaking about writing his song, ‘Summer of Love’, he said in August: "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.

“Just kind of writing about that. Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."