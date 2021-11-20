Jojo Siwa isn’t ready to start dating again following her split from Kylie Prew.

The 18-year-old star first revealed she was dating Kylie in February when she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, but the pair ultimately split a few months later, with Jojo confirming their breakup on an episode of the ‘This Is Paris’ podcast earlier this month.

And Jojo has said she hasn’t started dating again yet, as she doesn’t want to force a connection with somebody.

She said: "I haven't started dating at all, anybody, but whatever happens, happens. I fell in love with somebody who I didn't ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden ... it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever's supposed to happen is going to happen."

But the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finalist did admit she’s looking for a “cuddle buddy”.

She added: "But trust me, I want to have a cuddle date. So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I'll take it.”

Jojo also said she still has days where she gets emotional over her breakup, but said she’s still good friends with Kylie so the pair have frequent phone calls.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "There's days where I truthfully will cry, and the only thing that I will want is to talk to Ky and I will call and Ky will answer and it's all okay. And there are other days where we don't talk at all. And I think that either way, it's okay.

“ I think everyone's life happens differently, but I'm really grateful that I've had ‘Dancing with the Stars’ that I've had ‘Dance Pop’. It's just kept my brain occupied and it's kept my brain happy and healthy."