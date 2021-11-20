Britney Spears says Lady Gaga made her cry with her "kind" messages of support.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star enthused about the end of the conservatorship that ruled the 39-year-old singer’s life for 13 years until it was terminated by a court in Los Angeles last week.

Gaga had said in an interview this week: “I care for her and I wish her all the best. And I’m so happy she gets to have the future that she wants now.”

And the 'Lucky' hitmaker has since responded on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something to kind.

“You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker then took to her own Instagram Story to thank the 'Womanizer' star for changing "the course for women in this industry forever" for bravely standing up for herself.

She responded: “Love you Britney Spears. Live your best life.

“I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

Britney has spoken out about her desire to do the things she could not do - such as make autonomous decisions about her health, work and legal matters - now that she is free from the legally enforced power her father Jamie Spears, 69, wielded over her life, like having a baby with her fiancee Sam Asghari, 27.

Gaga also told the outlet: “I don’t like to speak about my private relationships with people, but what I will say is this; Mental health is important and should not be used against anyone.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer also expressed her glee upon learning the news on Twitter.

She tweeted: “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength - she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened. Thank God 4 today.”

“You’re a superstar and a super-human being.”