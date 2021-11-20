'Field of Dreams' and 'The Sandlot' star Art LaFleur has died aged 78.

The acclaimed actor passed away following a decade-long battle with A-typical Parkinson's, his wife Shelley has confirmed.

The screen star was best known for his roles as Chick Gandil in the 1989 American sports fantasy drama movie and Babe Ruth in the 1993 coming-of-age flick, as well as portraying The Tooth Fairy in 'The Santa Clause 2' and its sequel 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause'.

In a statement on her personal social media account, Shelley wrote: “After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away.

“He brought laughter to so many people as Babe Ruth in the Sandlot, The Tooth Fairy in The Santa Clause 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams to name just a few. He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends. Every location or set we visited him on, the cast and crew would introduce themselves and tell Molly, Joe, and me how Art spoke of us with such pride and love.

“He was never happier than the day this picture was taken, when Glenda LaFleur, who he was overjoyed to have as a daughter, joined our family.

“I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us.”

As well as playing beloved characters on the big screen, Art had a varied TV career, appearing in the likes of 'M*A*S*H', 'Lou Grant', 'Malcolm in the Middle', 'Baywatch, 'ER', and 'JAG'.