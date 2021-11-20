Caitlyn Jenner has claimed she has another grandkid on the way besides Kylie Jenner's second child.

The former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before transitioning - has let slip that one of her 10 children is allegedly expecting a child at the same time as the 24-year-old beauty mogul, who already has three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott.

Caitlyn claimed, "we've got two in the oven", causing confusion.

Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain' this week, the 72-year-old star said: "I have 10 children - six genetic, four step. We've got two in the oven and that's number 19 and 20, so I told the girls - I told all the kids - I'm going for 30 grandkids. That's a nice round number.

"Now the girls weren't too excited by that and if you have 10 children and you average three apiece - one might have four, one might have two - so yeah we're kind of on schedule!

"I understand the politics of a family, you're talking to a professional right here. I have so many kids, so many things going on. The politics of a family can be difficult."

Caitlyn added how she is "closer" to some of her kids more than others.

She said: "I pretty much have a good relationship with all [my kids]. When you have 10 children, you are closer to some more than others and spend time with some more than others.

"You try to work it out, it just kind of depends how life goes. You have to work at it. You have to spend the time with your family and your kids."

Caitlyn and her first wife Chrystie Scott's son Burt, 42, has two children and their daughter Cassandra, 41, has three children.

Brandon, 40, has three children, and 38-year-old Brody - both from his second marriage to Linda Thompson - doesn't have any kids.

Kendall Jenner, 26, is also not a mom.

Caitlyn also has a number of step-grandkids, including Kourtney Kardashian's three, Kim Kardashian West's four, Khloe Kardashian's three-year-old daughter True Thompson and Rob Kardashian's five-year-old girl Dream.

There has been speculation that Kourtney, 42, and her new fiance, Travis Barker, are to become parents, though the pair have not commented on the gossip.

Caitlyn previously let slip that Kylie was pregnant again.