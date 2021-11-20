Facebook is introducing new features to give people more control over their News Feed.

The social media platform – whose parent company recently changed its name from Facebook to Meta – has announced plans to release new controls that will “adjust people's ranking preferences” and allow users to customise the content that appears on their News Feed.

According to BBC News, that includes functions such as increasing the number of posts from friends and family and decreasing those from groups and pages.

Facebook also announced it will be making controls that already exist "easier to access", such as the favourites and snooze features, which currently live inside a sub-menu of the platform’s settings.

In its announcement, Facebook said: "We'll begin testing in countries around the world to a small percentage of people, gradually expanding in the coming weeks.

“This is part of our ongoing work to give people more control over [the] news feed, so they see more of what they want and less of what they don't."

The news comes as Meta – who also own Instagram and WhatsApp – has come under pressure to let users avoid its “engagement-based ranking” system.

The system has been criticised by politicians for promoting divisive and extreme content, and while Meta disagrees with that statement, it is willing to allow users to make their own choices when it comes to the content they see.