Ed Sheeran hopes he'll make another appearance in the 'Red Notice' sequel.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker made a cameo in the hit Netflix heist movie - which broke streaming records by becoming the most-watched film on the platform on release day - and he's hoping director Rawson Marshall Thurber will want him back for the second flick.

Speaking at Hits Live in Liverpool, he spilled: "Mine was the last scene that they shot and because of COVID, it was a two-year shoot.

"So, by the end of it, all the crew were just like thank God this is over.

"Because it was just a long process, I'm hoping that it's going to turn into like a Mike Tyson in the 'Hangover' thing.

"Because they're going to do a sequel, so I'm hoping that at some point I get brought back to be even worse."

It wouldn't be a surprise if the flame-haired pop star is asked back, as Rawson previously revealed Ed was his first choice.

He said: "It’s actually my favourite part of the movie. Ed, from the very first pitch, was who I wanted.

"When the time came, I had a mutual friend who put us in touch and I emailed Ed – who is the loveliest person on the planet, by the way – and I sent him a picture of my notebook when I was writing the pitch. It had his name in it, so he knew I wasn’t fooling."

The motion picture stars the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Gal Gadot.

The 30-year-old star starts singing his hit song 'Perfect' at a wedding where Dwayne and Gal's con artist characters, John Hartley and The Bishop, respectively, cause a disturbance, before everyone is moved on.

Ed was one of the performers at Hits Radio's Hits Live at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool yesterday (19.11.21).

