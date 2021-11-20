Dionne Warwick has reaffirmed that she would "pay the postage" to get Taylor Swift's scarf back from her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 80-year-old singer initially took to Twitter to offer her part in returning the garment to Taylor and went on to claim that the proposition is still there.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I mean it. Man, what's he doing with the scarf? Give it back to her. What's the point?" Like I said, if he can't afford it, I'll pay the postage."

It comes just days after Taylor, 31, dropped her new album Red (Taylor's Version) - a re-recorded version of her 2012 chart-topper.

On the track 'All Too Well', the pop star alleges in the lyrics that she left a scarf at the house of a sister to a man she was dating and fans believe that she is alluding to actor Jake Gyllenhaal - whom she dated from October 2010 until January 2011 - and his sister Maggie.

On the track, Taylor sings: "I walked through the door with you, the air was cold. But something about it felt like home somehow. And I left my scarf there at your sister's house. And you've still got it in your drawer even now."

Dionne - best known for hits such as 'I'll Never Fall in Love Again' and 'Walk on By' also showed her support for the 'Shake It Off' singer regarding the masters controversy

Back in 2019, Scooter Braun acquired ownership of the master recordings for Taylor's first six studio albums which led to the pop singer re-recording them in the first place.

Dionne said: "I don't know how these people feel like they can just take anything from you and make it their own, when in fact they know it's not theirs. Like the scarf."

The star also revealed that she would be keen for Taylor to pen a song for the pair of them to work on together, noting that she "has the ability".

She said: "I would like, first of all, for her to write something that she feels suitable for the both of us to sing. I think she has that ability."