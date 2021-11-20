Paris Hilton has said that her mother Kathy won't discuss her boarding school abuse.

The 40-year-old socialite alleged in her documentary 'This Is Paris' that she had been subjected to "verbal, physical, emotional and psychological" torture whilst a student at Provo Canyon School in Utah and now claims that she is unable to discuss it with her mother.

She said: "I just feel like they [her parents] just don't want to think about it, just like I didn't want to think about it and didn't talk about it for 20 years. "It's painful to think about, to like, open that up. Every time I bring up Provo, my mom changes the subject," she added to the cameras. "I don't want to hurt her feelings, I don't want to upset her."

Speaking on the latest episode of her Peacock series 'Paris in Love', Paris went on to claim that she has never discussed anything serious with her parents.

She said: "They don't like talking about things — you know, Mom is just so fun and chill, she doesn't really like to get serious. I've never really had a serious, deep conversation about things like that. She doesn't like to think about that. She just likes to be happy. I don't want to kill her vibe."

In a conversation with her younger brother Barron Hilton Jr, 32, she went on to state that her parents have yet to watch the documentary where she made the original abuse claims.

She said: "I know that my parents feel bad and regret sending me to Provo, but I don't think that they really understand what I went through because they never watched the documentary. So they don't really know all the details. I wish we could just one day sit down and have a real conversation. For so long, since I was a teenager, I've really been just holding all this in."

It comes just days after the former 'Simple Life' star finally wed her long-term partner Carter Reum, in a ceremony filmed for 'Paris in Love.'

She wrote on Instagram: "You will forever be my always! So happy and excited to start this new chapter with you my love!"