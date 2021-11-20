Paloma Faith was given motherhood advice by Adele.

The 40-year-old singer - who has two children with long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine - claimed that when she felt guilty for not spending enough time with them due to work commitments, superstar Adele - who is mum to Angelo, nine, - gave her a tip.

She said: "[There are] times I don’t get to see them much. Adele told me I should ­always try and make bedtime."

The 'Make Your Own Kind of Music' hitmaker then went on to reveal that she took the bedtime tip and shared it with fellow pop star Ellie Goulding, who gave birth to her first child Arthur earlier this year and even spoke out about singer Jessie Ware in the process.

She is quoted by The Mirror as saying: " I tried to reach out [to Ellie] because I just felt so lonely myself the first time. Jessie Ware’s got three children. I don’t know how she does it."

Paloma - who chooses not to name her children in the media to protect their anonymity - gave birth to her second child, a daughter in February 2021 via IVF.

News of her advice from Adele comes just days after Paloma revealed the after-effects of giving birth to her first child in 2016.

She wrote on Instagram: "My own first birth and postpartum journey was far from the rosy scenes you see on screen and online. 21 active hours of labour , an emergency C-section that resulted in me not being able to walk properly for three months, and the exhaustion was ridiculous. Add on a new-born baby piranha setting my nipples on fire and a uterine infection and you’ve got a memory you will never forget! Not!"