Britney Spears says Sam Asghari 'stole the show' at House of Gucci premiere.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram to gush about her 27-year-old fiancé's appearance on the red carpet of Lady Gaga's latest movie.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the fitness trainer shirtless in a hot tub, she wrote: "Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of 'House of Gucci' !!!! Sorry to the cast but my baby is [fire emoji]. I’m the photographer of this pic!!!!"(sic)

Sam attended the premiere without his pop star fiancée in tow, owing to the fact that Britney "isn't quite ready" to make a public appearance with her beau just yet.

He told E! Online: "[We are] not quite ready to make an appearance outside together. We will [though]. We're getting ready for a wedding, baby! Man, it’s just an amazing time. I’m just living my life and we’re going to have such an amazing future together. So I just can’t wait for all that to happen.”

It comes just a week after fans around the world rejoiced when Britney was freed from her conservatorship, thereby giving her control of her assets after 13 years.

Sam - who popped the question to Britney back in September - went on to tell of how Britney "inspires" him and thank fans following their support during the #FreeBritney movement.

He told Variety: "I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her. She’s been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I’m happy for her"

'House of Gucci' received its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday 18.11.2021 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, following its world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London on 09.11.2021.