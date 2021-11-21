Megan Thee Stallion won't perform at the American Music Awards (AMAs) due to an "unexpected personal issue".

The 26-year-old musician had been scheduled to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre at Sunday's (21.11.21) ceremony with BTS to perform their song 'Butter', but she's now confirmed she will no longer be at the event and is "so sad" to miss out.

Megan wrote on Twitter: "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend [crying emojis]

"I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon! (sic)"

It is unclear why Megan - who is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album for 'Good News' and Favorite Trending Song for 'Body' - has had to pull out of the awards show, but organisers admitted she will be missed.

A tweet from the AMAs account read: "We will miss you, @theestallion! [red heart emoji]"

BTS - who are also nominated for three awards, Favorite Pop Song for 'Butter', Favorite Pop Duo or Group and the coveted Artist of the Year - will still be performing twice during the show.

Others scheduled to entertain the crowds with their music include Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo - who is making her debut at the AMAs - Tyler, The Creator, Diplo, Jennifer Lopez and Maneskin.

'Good 4 U' hitmaker Olivia leads the pack with seven nominations, while The Weeknd scored six nods, just one more than Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon.

Olivia is nominated in the Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, and New Artist of the Year categories, while 'drivers license' is up for Favourite Trending Song, Music Video, and Pop Song, and her song 'Sour' is shortlisted for Favourite Pop Album, putting her in with a good chance of breaking the record for most wins for a first-time nominee, which is currently held by Justin Bieber and Olivia Newton-John with four each.

The likes of Billy Porter, Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, JoJo Siwa, and Winnie Harlow will be dishing out prizes and Cardi B is hosting the star-studded bash.