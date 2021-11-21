Kenan Thompson thinks Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West are "having a good time" together.

The 28-year-old comedian is said to have grown close to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February - after she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in October, and his castmates are happy their pal has seemingly found love with the 41-year-old beauty.

Hailing Pete his "little brother", Kenan, 43, told People magazine: "I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time.

"I'm always happy when he's happy."

Bowen Yang insisted he didn't know "the nature" of the relationship between Pete and Kim but he thought they were getting along well.

He said: "I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out."

Criss Redd poked fun at a recent Instagram post featuring the pair in matching pyjamas.

He said: "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!

"I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

It was recently claimed Kim is "smitten" with Pete.

A source said: "Pete is back in New York City now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."

Neither Kim nor Pete are yet to post photos of themselves together on social media, but rumours are abound that they are an item.

A source recently said that the SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - “is falling for” the ‘King of Staten Island’ star.

The insider added: "He makes her feel good, and she feels excited to see what happens".