Instagram is rolling out a new “Rage Shake” feature to report problems.

The photo-sharing app has introduced a new feature that allows users to shake their phones to report a problem with the app, which is being called the “rage shake” feature.

The new feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a feature video posted to Twitter.

He said in the clip: “You ever use Instagram and it wasn’t working like it was supposed to? Maybe Stories didn’t load, maybe the audio wasn’t working, maybe you just couldn’t upload a photo and it was just really getting you, really just p****** you off? Now, you can literally shake the phone and a little option will come up that allows you to report a problem.”

Once a user shakes their phone and presses the option to report a problem, they will then be able to explain what happened with the app and report the issue.

Adam says this will help the company prioritise bugs and learn about other things to fix in the app.

For now, the feature is only available in the US for both iOS and Android users.

In the same update, the social media giant also rolled out the ability to delete single items from a carousel post with at least three images or videos.

However, users cannot add to the carousel, replace one item for another or reorder items in the carousel.