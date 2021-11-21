Adele cried when her teacher made a surprise appearance on her TV special.

The 'Easy on Me' singer had to halt filming of 'An Audience With Adele' - which was filmed at the London Palladium earlier this month and will air in the UK on Sunday (21.11.21) night - after she grew emotional when she was reunited by her old tutor from Chestnut Grove School in Balham, south London.

Dame Emma Thompson, who was in the audience, had asked Adele who had inspired her when she was young, prompting the 33-year-old star to speak about her year eight teacher.

And the 'Love Actually' actress left Adele stunned when she revealed the teacher was in the audience.

One audience member told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It was a really emotional moment.

“Adele spoke movingly about how her teacher was her inspiration as a teenager. When she realised she was actually in the audience, she brought her up on stage immediately, and broke down in tears. It was the big surprise of the night.”

Filming then halted while Adele had her make-up touched up and asked her friend Alan Carr to step in and entertain the audience, which he did with a comedy cover of his pal's version of 'Make You Feel My Love'.

The insider said: “Alan jumped on stage to take over while Adele — whose make-up had run — went to have it retouched.

“He did a brilliant job, he was super-entertaining. At one point, he sang 'Make You Feel My Love', but making up his own words. It was hilarious.”

The 'Hello' hitmaker recently admitted she hates being a celebrity.

She said: "I think it's hilarious that I'm an artist for my f****** job. But celebrity comes with it, and I'm not out for that.

"I don't like being a celebrity at all ... and this is my story, and I feel like it's me taking back my narrative."