Ed Sheeran was "very reckless" on his 'x' tour and admits he could have easily got "robbed, kidnapped or anything".

The 30-year-old Grammy-winner has rained in his rock and roll lifestyle since becoming a father for the first time to his 15-month-old daughter, Lyra, who he has with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

But the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker recalled how the run between 2014 and 2015 in support of his album of the same name was pretty wild, and he didn't have any security with him to protect him from his antics.

Speaking on the 'Halfcast Podcast', he spilled: "Tour for me on the 'Multiply' tour, that was when it was really reckless.

"I didn’t have security and it was only me touring, and all my touring crew were like 50 and not wanting to go out to clubs so I would finish a show and head out on my own.

“Very reckless. I could have got robbed, kidnapped or anything...”

The flame-haired pop star also admitted that when he shot to fame, he enjoyed the attention as he grew up as a "geeky" kid.

Ed underwent laser eye surgery and ditched his specs, while he's also adopted a healthier lifestyle.

He added: "I was 22. I had a stutter when I was a kid, I had ginger hair, really big glasses and I was just a bit geeky, so girls were never, ever interested. Now I’ve had success, had my eyes lasered and lost some weight.”

The 'Perfect' singer recently revealed that after working a strict 9-5 workday, he and his other half like to be tucked up in bed nice and early, a far cry from his old partying days.

He said: “The other night my wife was in LA and we had a Mexican takeaway and were in bed at 8.30pm. It was like the perfect evening.

“My work now is very structured. I work 9 to 5. I go into work at 9am and finish at 5pm, no matter what.

“Some producers work mad hours and I say to them, ‘If you don’t show up at 9am or between 9am and 10am, I am off’. We are either working or not working.

“I wanted to be present then after six months, I wanted to get structure in. It was really wholesome.”