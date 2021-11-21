Mickey Guyton's nine-month-old baby boy is "stable and improving" after being admitted to the ICU.

The 38-year-old country R&B star's little boy - whom she has with husband Grant Savoy - came down with "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug" last week, and they struggled to find a hospital to take in the tot due to the "shortage of nurses" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, they managed to get Grayson a bed and Mickey has hailed the doctors for getting him on the "road to recovery".

The newborn left ICU "within a matter of hours," and is "getting better by the minute."

In an update, Mickey shared on Instagram: "Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all an update on little Gray.

"My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug.

"Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. (sic)"

Praising the medical professionals who saw to her little boy, she said: "A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson.

"Our family, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages."

Oh his condition, she continued: "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them.

"Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."

The Grammy-nominated star said her son is a "fighter", but is still "weak" and has lost "a lot of weight".

She added: "He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost a lot of weight from not being able to retain any liquid.

"Gray is a fighter, and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

Two days ago, Mickey tweeted: "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend."

She had earlier asked for prayers for the little one.

On November 18, she announced: "I normally don't do this, but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please, please pray."