Former 'SNL' writer and cast member Peter Aykroyd has died aged 66.

A tribute aired during last night's (20.11.21) episode of the late-night sketch show, with a clip from the 1979 Tom Schiller short 'Java Junkie' being shown, in which Peter played the role of coffee addict Joe.

The show's Twitter account also posted the video with a tribute card at the end.

The post is captioned: "Peter Aykroyd

"1955-2021 SNL '79-'80

"The Java Junkie" (sic)"

Peter was the younger brother of comedian Dan Aykroyd, 69.

No further details surrounding his passing, including a cause of death, are known at the time of writing.

Peter embarked on a successful career at 'SNL' in 1979, joining the fifth season.

He and the team were nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program at the 1980 Emmy Awards.

As an actor, Peter starred in the likes of 1985's 'Spies Like Us', 1993's 'Coneheads', and 1999's 'Justice',

He co-wrote the 1991 flick 'Nothing But Trouble' with his brother, who also helmed and starred in the movie alongside John Candy and Demi Moore.

Peter also co-created the long-running Canadian sci-fi series 'Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranorma', which ran between 1996 and 2000.

Dan, who also appeared on 'SNL' between 1975 and 2013 in various roles, is yet to comment on the sad news.

He has been busy promoting his latest movie, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

Meanwhile, Dan recently insisted comedians needn't turn to offensive jokes in order to achieve fame and success.

Speaking about so-called cancel culture, Dan explained: "There is enough range in humour where you don’t have to go scatological and you don’t have to go pulling any divisive cards to get a laugh.

"There is so much in the world to comment on that is outside the realm of offensiveness."

He added that comedians can achieve success without resorting to "offensive material".

The comic encouraged comedy writers to embrace "intelligent" humour.

He added: "As a writer, you can go to other areas and have successful creative endeavours. Scatological humour is fun. It’s easy laughs. But there is more intelligent writing that can happen if you stay away from the offensive material that should be rightly cancelled for its hurtfulness.

"Who can be the subject of an impression today? That’s an area of discussion."