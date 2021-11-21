Queen Elizabeth quietly attended the joint christening of her great-grandchildren on Sunday afternoon (21.11.21).

The 95-year-old monarch was seen arriving in a striking green suit at her granddaughters Princess Eugenie's son August and Zara Tindall's son Lucas Philip's service at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.

The appearance at the family event came after Her Majesty was forced to pull out of her Remembrance Sunday duties at the Cenotaph last weekend, due to a back sprain.

It was reported that the queen was determined to be in attendance when Eugenie, 31, and Zara, 40, had their babies christened.

A royal source had told The Sun: “Her Majesty is very keen to be there as she knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s set to be a heart-warming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself. She is keen to attend such a wonderful event after the great personal disappointment of missing last Sunday’s Remembrance events.”

It comes after Sarah Ferguson - who is grandmother to August - revealed that the royal is "doing well".

She said: "She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman.”

Before the christening, the queen - whose husband Prince Philip died earlier this year aged 99 - carried out an in-person engagement with General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17.11.21), her first since October 19.

And earlier this week, her eldest son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, insisted his mother was feeling "alright", while carrying out an engagement during his and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's tour of Jordan.

He said: "She's alright thank you very much. Once you get to 95 it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."