Emily Ratajkowski is now a New York Times best-selling author.

The 30-year-old supermodel's candid memoir, 'My Body', has proved a huge hit and she's admitted the reaction is "surreal".

Alongside a picture of a copy of the tome, she gushed: "My Body is a NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! This has been a surreal week. Thank you to everyone who has read the book and sent me messages about how my story has resonated with them and what it’s made them think about. Link in bio to get your copy! (sic)"

Earlier this week, Emily admitted she feels more vulnerable through writing than she does as a model.

The brunette beauty explained the difference in baring her soul as a writer, compared to stripping off for photoshoots.

Asked which makes her feel more vulnerable, she told the 'Changes with Annie Macmanus' podcast: "Writing, partly because with modelling and exposing myself and my body, I tend to disassociate and feel outside of myself.

"Writing is quite the opposite experience, you're very much in yourself.

"If I'm writing well, I'm really not thinking about anything else except the experience of living within my body."

She noted how she spent "a long time" seeing herself as a "hustler" by turning her own body into a commodity and a career.

Emily explained: "For a long time, I really believed that I was a hustler and very savvy in the way that I commodified my body and my image and succeeded, building a career.

"And [I] even called it empowering, which is a conversation because there is still undeniable ways that I've been rewarded for the way that I've commodified my image and my body."

However, there was a moment in her life when that outlook changed, and she was able to take a step back to reassess her own "stand" around her life and the world as a whole.

She added: "But at some point in my adulthood, I realised that I had a lot of anxiety, I had a lot of anger, a lot of unhappiness, a lot of fear - I operated out of fear in a lot of ways - and I had to sort of take a look at why that was.

"That meant that I had to reckon with the political beliefs that I had had around my position in the world, about my stance around women and how I had built my life."