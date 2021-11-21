Freida Pinto and Cory Tran have welcomed their first child into the world.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star and her photographer spouse have announced the arrival of their little boy, Rumi-Ray, on his father's birthday (21.11.21).

Alongside a snap of the newborn and the new mom, Cory gushed on Instagram: “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for.

“Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

The 37-year-old actress admitted she is "so in love" with her baby daddy.

She added in her own post: “Happy Birthday Dada Cory!

“I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly.

“Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy! (sic)"

The safe arrival of the tot comes after Freida revealed she had prepared herself in case her pregnancy didn't go entirely to plan.

The movie star said recently: "I feel confident in the plan that I have. We can plan as much as we want and then there has to be a small element of letting go of control as well.

"This is where the excitement comes from: when you've prepared and planned for such a long time, now you want to test it out and see how it goes."

Freida - who announced her pregnancy in June - admitted she'd already experienced a series of "surprises" over recent months.

She said: "Lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can't control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen."

Meanwhile, Freida recently announced that she'd got married in secret amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress explained that she didn't want to wait any longer to tie the knot.

Asked how her wedding planning was going on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Freida said: "We’re already married!

"It’s a very romantic story if you must know. When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding, but then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realised we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it.

"So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]."