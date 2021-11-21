Adele took a swipe at her exes during her UK TV special.

The 'Hello' singer was asked by her close pal, comedian Alan Carr, on ITV's 'An Audience With Adele': “Famously you write songs about your exes. If your exes wrote a song about you, what would it be called, and what would it sound like?”

And she quipped back: “Probably called ‘No One Like You’, I would imagine.”

The 33-year-old star - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - then joked that "most of them" wouldn't have the talent to pen a song because they aren't very good at the simplest of "normal daily" life tasks.

She laughed: “I can’t imagine any of them would really be able to do it, because most of them, like, couldn’t even do a normal daily task.

“Most of them. Not all of them. So I don’t think they’d get away with it.”

Adele's latest LP, '30', details her heartbreaking split from Simon, and the Grammy-winner - who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul - recently spilled that she had a secret romance before meeting her latest partner.

She shared: "I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved - not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years - but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.

"I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he. It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left.

"So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage."

Adele explained that she came to associate the mystery male with the collapse of her marriage.

She added: "I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage. So, therefore, he is part of the storm. And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise, I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one."