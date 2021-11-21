Stacey Solomon has admitted "it still doesn't feel real" that her baby daughter Rose is here.

The 'Loose Women' panellist welcomed her little girl into the world just over a month ago, and Stacey has been enjoying being in a bubble on maternity leave and sharing special memories with her brood - also including son Rex, two, with fiance Joe Swash, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - and the newest addition to the family.

She captioned an adorable snap of all of her 'Pickles' in bed: "My Whole World. Hello Sunday… I think I’m just going to squeeze in there with them for the day. But first I just had to stand over the top of you all like a wierdo and take a picture. These are my favourite memories… The room in the bed is a little bit smaller these days but our hearts are a whole lot bigger. It still doesn’t feel real that you’re here Rose. Happy Sunday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it did me this morning. (sic)"

Announcing the arrival of baby Rose, Stacey wrote at the time: "So to my family on here.

"Yesterday (4.10.21) I got the best birthday present I could have wished for."

Meanwhile, ﻿Stacey previously admitted she will "miss being pregnant".

The presenter penned a post on her Instagram Story, including a picture of her cuddling her youngest boy, and wrote: “Night night.

"I can’t sleep tonight.

“Thinking too much.

"Also the 6pm nap with this one probably didn’t help.

“Hope you’re OK tonight. (sic)"

The note also included the Dr. Seuss quote: “Don’t cry because it is over smile because it happened.”

Stacey added: “Saw this quote today and it made me think about my pregnancy ending soon and how excited I am to do everything all over again.

“I’ll miss being pregnant so much but I am so so grateful and happy that I got to be. (sic)"